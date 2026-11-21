The chairman of the Democratic Union for Integration, Ali Ahmeti, has stressed that the only way for North Macedonia to function and stand on its feet is through sustainable coexistence between the country’s two largest communities, Macedonians and Albanians.

During his statement, Ahmeti said that when we are divided and separated, we lose strength, adding that this weakens the state and makes it insignificant in the regional context.

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He criticized those who, according to him, try to represent Albanians without having legitimacy in state institutions, using a comparison with the rifle: if you do not know how to use it, you will end up in trouble and will cry like a woman. Ahmeti added that these people had seen how Albanians were gradually raising their glory in a demonstration for statehood, underlining that this state can live and survive only with sustainable coexistence between the two largest nations – Macedonians and Albanians. He repeated that separated and divided we are powerless, we weaken the state and make it insignificant in the region.