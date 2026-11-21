On the streets of Tirana, students, residents and civil society representatives are continuing their march as part of the protest against the government.

After leaving the Ministry of Education building, the crowd encountered a police blockade that prevented them from reaching the intersection near the Bank of Albania. In this situation, they chose to change the march route, passing through “Mine Peza” street and then toward Kavaja Street.

Të lidhura None found

The protesters are moving alongside circulating vehicles, while drivers are honking their horns as a sign of support for them.