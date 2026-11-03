Tragedy in Demiraj, Gjilan: 27-year-old and three-month-old baby to be buried today

Tragedy in Demiraj, Gjilan: 27-year-old and three-month-old baby to be buried today

The family has announced that Adonis and Dolora Demiri, the 27-year-old and three-month-old baby found dead on Sunday in the tragic incident in Demiraj, Gjilan, will be laid to rest today. Meanwhile, the country’s institutions have continued to release new details about the case.

According to the family’s announcement, the funeral is scheduled for 03.11.2026, after the afternoon prayer, at the cemetery in the village of Demiraj.

Të lidhura

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In a notice addressed to relatives, friends and well-wishers, the family expressed deep sorrow and grief over the deaths of Adonis and Dolora Demiri on 01.11.2026. The notice states that the ceremony will take place “tomorrow”, on 03.11.2026, and says details about the time and location for receiving condolences will be announced after the funeral.

Brahim Demiri, 65, the young man’s father, has been arrested as a suspect in connection with the incident. He was remanded in custody on Monday.

Demiri is suspected of killing his son in the village of Demiraj following a physical altercation. His three-month-old granddaughter, the daughter of the deceased 27-year-old, was also found dead.


Shtuar 3.11.2026 09:03

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