The protest announced by students of the University of Pristina for today at 11:30 will not take place outside the Rectorate.

The Student Parliament announced that the decision to cancel the protest came after a meeting with the University of Pristina Governing Council was scheduled for today.

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According to the announcement, the meeting will consider the students’ demands and their call for institutional reflection.

The Student Parliament expressed hope that the meeting would lead to the students’ demands being addressed and concrete steps being taken to resolve them.

It was also announced that students would be informed of the next steps after the meeting concludes.