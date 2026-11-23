The Automobile and Motorcycle Association of Macedonia (AMSM) reports that road traffic in the country is moving smoothly, although the roads are wet. Traffic outside built-up areas is moderate, it said.

Authorities also emphasize that there are no long queues at border crossings, either for entering or leaving North Macedonia.

Të lidhura None found

AMSM notes that the legal requirement to carry winter equipment in vehicles came into effect on November 15, 2026, regardless of weather conditions.

Drivers are also urged to be mindful of their speed, especially in the country’s gorges and valleys, where there is a risk of landslides.