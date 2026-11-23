The operation by Kosovo’s institutions to demolish buildings constructed without permits near Lake Ujman has prompted reactions from Belgrade and the Serb List, once again drawing attention to political tensions over the north of the country. Serbia has described the action as a violation of the rights of the Serb community, while Kosovo’s institutions say it is about enforcing the law and protecting public property.

Professor Enver Bytyçi believes operations to restore the rule of law in the north should continue, despite opposition from Belgrade and the Serb List.

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According to him, northern Kosovo has long faced lawlessness and the influence of criminal groups, while state interventions since 2023 have aimed to restore state authority in this part of the territory.

Bytyçi emphasizes that law-enforcement agencies have been carrying out an operation in the north for weeks, and even months, to restore the rule of law in the area. He recalls that until 2023, lawlessness was the defining feature of daily life in the northern municipalities. For nearly a quarter of a century, he says, these municipalities have lived in an oasis dominated by organized crime and terrorist groups, particularly the Serb population in North Mitrovica, Leposaviq, Zubin Potok and Zveçan.

He adds that after the attack in Banjska on September 24, 2023, Kosovo’s institutions took measures to strengthen sovereignty and territorial integrity, but these steps were opposed by Serbia, the Serb List and some local and international political actors.

Speaking about Belgrade’s response to the latest operation, the professor says Serbia continues to use the same rhetoric to portray law enforcement as a violation of Serbs’ rights.

According to him, one of the state’s functions is to punish those who have violated urban planning regulations. In the north, the absence of the state has allowed lawlessness to cause considerable damage, so the state has the right to restore normality. He says it is doing so by demolishing unauthorized buildings wherever they have been erected, especially in areas where the government plans to develop tourism or other economic, social and security sectors.

Bytyçi stresses that opposition to these actions is also linked to the damage they cause to the interests of criminal groups and people who have benefited from lawlessness in the north. However, he emphasizes that institutions must distinguish between buildings associated with illegal activities and citizens’ homes whose owners have not been involved in such activities.

In this regard, Bytyçi calls for cases to be reviewed individually and, where legal conditions are met, for authorities to consider legalizing buildings that do not harm public property or the general interest.

According to him, if there are homes built without permits belonging to people who are not involved in other illegal activities, they should be examined case by case rather than demolished, and should instead be legalized through special permits. He adds that this should be done only if the buildings were not constructed on state property and do not obstruct urban development or investment in the area.

The professor believes that such an approach does not weaken the authority of the state, but demonstrates that institutions act fairly and impartially while protecting both the public interest and citizens’ rights.

He says the fight against organized crime and lawlessness must be accompanied by a broad development strategy for the northern municipalities. The government and the Assembly, he says, should invest in the economy, employment, education, health care and infrastructure so that citizens have equal opportunities and become more integrated into Kosovo’s institutions.

He stresses that Kosovo’s government and Assembly should work in parallel to ensure rigorous enforcement of the law and make major investments in these municipalities. According to him, the north’s appearance must change, many jobs must be created, and the opportunities are there. What is needed is advanced social support and exemplary urban, educational, health care and infrastructure development.

Finally, Bytyçi says Serbia constantly uses the victimization of Serbs to level accusations against Kosovo and oppose the actions of its institutions. He emphasizes that the economic and social development of the north, combined with law enforcement, would give Kosovo the opportunity to prove to its international partners that its aim is to integrate all citizens, regardless of ethnicity.

“Victimization is the tune Serbia has historically played whenever it has needed to accuse Albanians of being ‘aggressors,’” Professor Enver Bytyçi concludes.