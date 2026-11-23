As the United States reviews its military presence in Europe, the fate of American troops in Kosovo remains uncertain.

Germany confirms that it is in ongoing coordination with Washington and NATO allies on the future of the KFOR peacekeeping mission, but has not provided details on whether a reduction in the U.S. contingent has been discussed.

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A spokesperson for Germany’s Ministry of Defense told Radio Free Europe that “U.S. forces play an important role in KFOR.”

Asked whether the possibility of reducing U.S. troops in Kosovo had been discussed with allies, he replied: “The German government is in close and continuous coordination with NATO and its allies, including the United States, regarding KFOR’s future.”

He added that details of mission planning cannot be made public for security reasons.

The statements follow consultations held in Brussels on November 17, where NATO member states discussed the future of the U.S. military presence in Europe with senior Pentagon official Elbridge Colby.

Before the meeting, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius had said that changes in the number of U.S. troops were expected, but that their scale remained unclear. He also stressed the need for coordination with Washington to avoid gaps in European defense.

After the consultations, Colby expressed hope that the review of the U.S. military presence in Europe would be completed by December 1. He did not confirm any troop reductions, but stressed that the United States must deploy its forces according to global needs, including commitments in the Indo-Pacific region. However, he clarified that this did not mean the U.S. was withdrawing from its commitments in Europe.

Are U.S. troop reductions in Kosovo expected?

U.S. authorities have previously warned that their contribution to KFOR would change. In June, U.S. European Command confirmed that it would gradually adjust the American contribution to the mission in line with NATO plans. According to an official from the command, the adjustment would take place in phases and be based on risk assessments. In a response to Radio Free Europe on June 16, the official did not specify how many troops might be affected by the changes.

A further request for clarification was sent to the U.S. Department of Defense on November 20, but received no response. Meanwhile, an anonymous source told Radio Free Europe that a plan exists to significantly reduce the U.S. military presence in Kosovo. According to the source, the number of American personnel could fall from around 650 currently to approximately 50 by February 2028. The aim, the same source said, is for the United States to have only a limited military role in Kosovo within two years, while some positions could remain at KFOR headquarters in the Film City camp in Pristina.

Radio Free Europe has been unable to independently verify this information. Neither U.S. authorities nor NATO have made any such plan public.

What changes has NATO announced?

In June, the North Atlantic Alliance announced that it would gradually adjust its military presence in Kosovo, with the aim of returning troop numbers to pre-2023 levels within a year. The decision was justified by an improvement in the security situation. NATO had sent reinforcements in 2023 following an escalation of tensions in northern Kosovo, including attacks on KFOR personnel and the armed attack in Banjska.

In a response to Radio Free Europe on October 20, a NATO official said the mission had around 4,600 troops from member and partner countries. He added that changes would be gradual and depend on security assessments, noting that they could be suspended or reversed if the situation on the ground required it. The Alliance has also stressed that it could reinforce KFOR if Kosovo’s security or regional stability were threatened.

NATO has not explained how this reorganization will affect the U.S. contingent, but has welcomed the long-term U.S. contribution and the deployment of new American troops to the mission.

Could Germany increase its presence?

Asked whether it would consider sending more troops to Kosovo in the event of a U.S. reduction, Germany’s Ministry of Defense did not give a direct answer. Its spokesperson told Radio Free Europe that “the German government does not speculate about possible decisions by other governments.” He noted that in June the German Parliament extended the mandate of German forces in KFOR for another year, allowing the deployment of up to 400 troops.

The United States leads KFOR’s Regional Command East, based at Camp Bondsteel near Ferizaj. American forces have been present in Kosovo since 1999, when the Alliance deployed the peacekeeping mission after the end of the war. KFOR operates under UN Security Council Resolution 1244.

Despite the planned changes, NATO has underscored that the mission’s mandate and its commitment to Kosovo’s security remain unchanged.