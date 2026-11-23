Eurostat: 66.1% of households in North Macedonia have no children, but the figure remains below the EU average

Eurostat data for 2025 show that 66.1% of households in North Macedonia have no children, while 33.9% have at least one dependent child. In the European Union, childless households account for 76.6% of the total, meaning the share of households with children in North Macedonia is significantly higher than the EU average.

There were 595,600 households in North Macedonia in 2025. Of these, 393,400 had no children, while 202,200 had children.

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Households had an average of 0.60 children, 25% fewer than in 2015, when the average was 0.80. Meanwhile, households in the country had an average of 3.1 to 3.2 members, compared with around 2.3 members in the EU.

In the European Union, the share of households with children has declined steadily over the past 15 years. It stood at 26.9% in 2010, fell to 25.9% in 2015 and 25% in 2020, before reaching 23.3% in 2025. This means that nearly eight in 10 EU households have no children.

Also, from 2015 to 2025, the share of households consisting of one adult with no children rose from 33.6% to 37.5%. By contrast, households made up of couples with children fell from 16.6% to 14.7%.

Slovakia leads EU countries in the share of households consisting of couples with children, at 20.3%. It is followed by Cyprus at 19.6%, Czechia at 18.4% and Luxembourg at 18.3%.

Households with one adult and children account for 3% of all households in the EU. This category is most common in Estonia, where it represents 9.4%, followed by Latvia at 7% and Ireland at 6.9%.

Meanwhile, one-person households without children are most common in Lithuania, where they account for 62.5% of the total. Estonia ranks second at 53.8%, and Finland third at 47.9%.