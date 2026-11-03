Vetëvendosje’s Pristina branch to submit materials to Special Prosecutor’s Office today

The Pristina branch of the Vetëvendosje Movement has announced that it will submit materials to the Special Prosecutor’s Office of the Republic of Kosovo today at 10:00. The materials will be handed over at the prosecutor’s office in Pristina.

The contents of the materials remain unknown, and neither the matter they concern nor the people they refer to have been clarified.

Të lidhura None found

Vetëvendosje representatives are expected to provide further details after submitting the materials, explaining what they contain and why they are submitting them to the prosecution authorities.