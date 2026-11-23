The killing of Selami Hasani in Fier: the dark past of “Sel Çami”!

Selami Hasani, also known as “Sel Çami,” was found shot dead in Fier. He was a well-known figure in the justice system, having been sentenced to 25 years in prison for murder and attempted murder in a serious criminal incident in 2002.

Hasani became known to the public after the events of March 25, 2002, when Julian Isufaj and money changer Esat Tare were killed in central Fier, near the area known as “Sheshi i Valutës.”

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Bledar Kastrati and Taip Sulaj, a passerby, were also wounded in the shooting. According to the investigation file and reports at the time, Selami Hasani, Pëllumb Yzeiri and Kujtim Hasanbasha were involved in the incident.

The incident was linked to the longstanding blood feud between the Hasani and Isufaj families. Arrested after seven years on the run, Hasani fled after the incident and spent several years outside Albania.

He was arrested on August 12, 2009, by the RENEA special forces in an operation in Fier codenamed “Parukieri.”

Police seized two pistols from him at the time of his arrest. Hasani had been sentenced to 25 years in prison for the serious criminal incident.

Released after 11 years in prison in September 2022, Selami Hasani had left his cell after serving around 11 years, despite his 25-year prison sentence.

His name was associated with a long history of conflicts and blood feuds in Fier, which over the years had been accompanied by several serious criminal incidents.