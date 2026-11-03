Hashim Thaçi’s profiles reactivated as a public archive after six years in The Hague

Hashim Thaçi’s profiles reactivated as a public archive after six years in The Hague

On Monday, November 2, former president Hashim Thaçi’s official Facebook and X accounts resumed posting. According to his media team, the accounts will be used to make an archive of his activities in public office available to the public.

The archive will include photographs, videos, documents and other historical materials from Thaçi’s time as prime minister and president, up to the end of his presidential term in 2020. The materials will be selected and published by his media team.

Të lidhura

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As the team explained, the published content will not be accompanied by commentary, interpretations or positions on current political developments.

The resumption of posts began with a tribute to Afrim Zhitia and Fahri Fazliu on the anniversary of their deaths. The post republishes a 1992 piece by Thaçi, who was a student leader at the time. The piece focuses on the memorial gathering held on November 3, 1992, at the Institute of Albanology in Prishtina.

Thaçi has been held in pretrial detention in The Hague since November 2020. The Specialist Chambers delivered the first-instance judgment in the case against him, Kadri Veseli, Jakup Krasniqi and Rexhep Selimi on September 16. The defense is expected to challenge the judgment on appeal.

Also on September 16, the Government of Kosovo announced that the 2027 draft budget provides for increased support for the four men’s defense teams. A working group led by Glauk Konjufca will prepare the strategy for the appeal stage.


Shtuar 3.11.2026 09:03

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