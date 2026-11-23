An unusual incident in western Greece has put police forces on alert in recent hours. A 14-year-old minor is suspected of looking for ways to obtain weapons and buy them online, while working out scenarios for an armed attack on his classmates, who, he claimed, had repeatedly bullied him.

The story was reported yesterday by several Greek media outlets, including Kathimerini, while the investigation had begun several months earlier.

Të lidhura None found

According to these reports, authorities received a tip from a foreign agency about a Telegram user who had expressed an intention to carry out a mass shooting. Tracing efforts led them to a 14-year-old living in Ioannina.

During questioning, the 14-year-old told investigators that around 10 to 15 minors insulted him and physically assaulted him. He said the bullying was repeated and that he had decided to take revenge. However, no further information has so far been made public to fully substantiate the circumstances of the bullying.

According to police documents, the minor had searched online and in Telegram groups for information about buying weapons. He had tried to obtain a weapon through another person but, media reports say, was scammed and lost 150 euros without receiving it.

A long knife bought online was also found in his room. Investigators also examined his searches for previous school attacks and the information he had gathered about some of his classmates.

Police considered the possibility of a link to terrorism, but according to information made public, no evidence of ideological radicalization or a terrorist motive was found. Authorities described the case as a threat of violence directed at specific individuals, motivated by revenge.

The case file was referred to the juvenile prosecutor, who ordered a social investigation and an assessment by a specialist in mental health.

So far, Greek police have made no official statement, beyond references in local media. Those media outlets say there is no evidence that the teenager obtained or possessed a firearm or attempted to carry out an attack.

His family is supporting him, although his parents are separated. His father, who had noticed a change in his son’s behavior, reportedly accompanied him to the police to seek help.