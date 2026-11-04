Tirana Bar Association offers condolences over death of lawyer Saimir Vishaj

Lawyer Saimir Vishaj has died at the age of 60. The Tirana Bar Association has conveyed its condolences to his family, relatives and colleagues.

In a statement, the association remembered Vishaj for his contribution to the legal profession and his dedication to justice over the years.

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His death was described as a great loss for his family, friends, colleagues and the legal community.

The association expressed its heartfelt condolences to Vishaj’s family and everyone who knew or worked with him.

The burial will take place on Thursday, November 5, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. in Babicë, Vlorë.

“May he rest in peace!” the Tirana Bar Association’s message concludes.

Full statement:

With deep sorrow, we announce that our respected colleague, lawyer Saimir Vishaj, has passed away at the age of 60.

His loss is a painful one for his family, friends, colleagues and the legal community.

Lawyer Saimir Vishaj will be remembered with respect for his contribution to the profession and his many years of dedication to the service of justice.

At this difficult time, the Tirana Bar Association extends its deepest condolences to the Vishaj family, his relatives and everyone who had the opportunity to know and work with him.

The funeral ceremony will take place on Thursday, November 5, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. in Babicë, Vlorë.

May he rest in peace!

With respect and sorrow,

Tirana Bar Association