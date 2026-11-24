Around 1,200 trucks wait in a 42-kilometer queue amid the U.S. blockade of Iran

Aerial photographs have documented a severe transportation crisis in Iran: around 1,200 trucks are lined up in a 42-kilometer queue as they try to deliver goods to the country.

The situation has worsened following the U.S. naval blockade of Iranian ports, which has redirected a significant share of trade to land routes.

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The queue has formed at the Yalama border crossing between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, a key corridor for transporting goods to Iran. The sudden surge in traffic has strained border infrastructure. Trucks wait for hours—and in some cases, days—to complete customs procedures.

Amir Roshanbakhsh, a representative of Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization, said the number of trucks at one of the border crossings had risen from 200 to nearly 1,200.

The long waits are also taking a toll on drivers. Mohammadreza Shiri, who has 15 years of experience as a truck driver, said he had never faced a situation like this before. He said he had been stuck for five days.

The shift in transportation from sea to land has also caused a significant increase in costs. Majidreza Hariri, head of the Iran-China Chamber of Commerce, said shipping a container, which previously cost around $3,000 by sea, now costs $12,000 by land.

The disruptions are also affecting market supplies. Various goods, especially perishable products, have been left in China, as long distances and border checks prevent them from arriving on time.

Long waits have also been reported at the Bazargan border crossing between Turkey and Iran. Drivers say crossing the border can take up to 24 days.

U.S. establishes “Iron Gate” task force

Washington aims to further restrict Iran’s use of land corridors for trade and strategic supplies.

As part of this effort, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) has established the “Iron Gate” task force. The unit consists of around 20 people and is tasked with identifying and blocking the transport of weapons systems, dual-use technology, sanctioned materials and illicit economic flows across Iran’s land borders and the Caspian Sea.

Reports say the U.S. is also pressuring Iran’s neighboring countries to restrict the shipment of goods into Iranian territory.

The main transport routes pass through Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Pakistan and Turkey. However, these countries’ infrastructure is struggling to handle the increased volume of traffic.

Inflation hits 84%, concerns grow over food and medicine

Beyond transportation problems, the blockade is putting mounting pressure on Iran’s economy and people’s daily lives.

Data from Iran’s Central Bank show that annual inflation in urban areas has reached around 84%, rising for the 18th consecutive month. Prices of basic goods have climbed sharply, while authorities have suspended exports of tomatoes, onions and potatoes to ensure domestic supplies.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said the blockade had significantly increased the cost of imports and limited revenue from oil exports.

He said goods that previously arrived by ship now have to be transported over long distances by land, raising costs for consumers. Pezeshkian added that the country was struggling to sell oil and generate revenue.

The health sector is also under pressure. Iran’s Health Minister, Mohammad Reza Zafarmadi, said raw materials for producing medicines, which were previously shipped by sea, are now transported by air. This has significantly increased the cost of producing medicines.

The damage caused by the war has made the situation worse. According to Iranian authorities, 16 pharmaceutical factories and more than 70 hospitals have been hit.

The U.S. naval blockade is thus causing ripple effects across Iran’s economy: trucks stranded at borders, higher transportation costs and difficulties securing food, medicine and other essential goods.