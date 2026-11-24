The party of Nenad Rashić, Kosovo’s Minister for Communities and Returns, described remarks by Vetëvendosje MP Arbër Rexhaj about Orthodox heritage as inappropriate. The party said it had communicated this position to the leadership of the Vetëvendosje Movement.

During a parliamentary session several days ago, Rexhaj said the Ahtisaari Plan had taken Albanian Orthodox heritage away from Albanians and declared it Serbian.

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On November 20, Kosovo’s Assembly approved in principle the draft law on the Central Inspectorate for Cultural Heritage.

The Eparchy of Raška and Prizren and the Serb List reacted to the draft law. They expressed concern that the initiative could affect the position of the Serbian Orthodox Church in Kosovo and the protection of its religious sites.