Fier: Minor suspected of stabbing fast-food worker in the abdomen

A 30-year-old employee at a fast-food restaurant in Fier was stabbed in the abdomen this evening. A 15-year-old is suspected of being responsible.

After the attack, the 30-year-old was taken to hospital for treatment.

Të lidhura None found

Preliminary information indicates that the stabbing may have stemmed from a trivial dispute. The underage suspect fled the scene.

Police are searching for the 15-year-old to locate and arrest him, and are investigating to fully clarify the circumstances and causes of the incident.