Transparency Board changes fuel prices again, diesel rises

The Transparency Board has changed fuel prices again, raising the price of diesel and lowering the price of gasoline. Under today’s decision, diesel has risen by four lek, while gasoline has fallen by seven lek.

Diesel will cost 216 lek per liter, up from the 212 lek set in the previous decision, while gasoline will sell for 172 lek per liter, down from 179 lek on October 31.

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FULL ANNOUNCEMENT:

The Board for Transparency and the Temporary Limitation of Wholesale and Retail Prices of Oil and Gas Products held its latest meeting pursuant to Council of Ministers Decision No. 711, dated September 16, 2026, “On declaring a special situation in the hydrocarbon market”; Articles 21/3 and 21/5 of Law No. 8450, dated February 24, 1999, “On the processing, transportation and trading of oil, gas and their products,” as amended; and Normative Act No. 1, dated April 3, 2026, “On an addition to Law No. 61/2012, ‘On excise duties in the Republic of Albania,’” as amended.

Accordingly, on November 4, 2026, the Transparency Board decided:

The retail price of SSH EN 590-standard diesel shall be no more than 216 lek per liter, while the wholesale price shall be no more than 204 lek per liter.

The retail price of SSH EN-standard gasoline shall be no more than 172 lek per liter, while the wholesale price shall be no more than 160 lek per liter.

The prices set by the Board will take effect today, November 4, at 14:00 and will remain valid until the Board’s next meeting, when changes in sale prices will be reflected.

We remind all wholesale and retail operators dealing in oil products of their obligation to comply with this decision.

Operators found to be in violation will have their activities suspended.

The Ministry of Economy and Innovation, together with the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Infrastructure and Energy, is committed to protecting the interests of Albanian consumers and upholding the principles of fair competition in the market.