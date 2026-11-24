The “Super El Nino” climate phenomenon, which has developed over recent weeks, is gaining strength. Some meteorologists are already describing it as a “Mega El Nino.”

The forecasts and meteorological analyses cited in the report raise the possibility that Britain could face a stormier winter, with heavy rain, strong winds and cold, snowy spells. Concerns also extend to the potential impact on food prices and global supply chains.

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Alongside the unusual warming of Pacific waters that characterizes El Nino, attention is also turning to the Arctic polar vortex. It is formed by powerful winds circulating around the North Pole. If it weakens or shifts, masses of cold air could move south into Europe and North America.

In some regions, this could bring snowstorms and extremely low temperatures.

American meteorologist Ryan Maue has raised concerns about exceptionally high sea surface temperatures near the Galapagos Islands and the coast of Peru.

“A +10°C sea surface temperature anomaly near the Galapagos and along the coast of Peru. This is now a Mega El Nino,” Maue wrote on the social media platform X.

To support his assessment, he published a map based on data from the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF). The map shows a vast area of unusually warm water in the Pacific Ocean. Meanwhile, heavy rainfall, flooding and strong winds have been recorded in parts of the western coast of the United States.

Changes in water temperature could significantly affect marine ecosystems and the food chain, making it harder for species such as sea lions and penguins to find food. The effects could also reach agriculture and the international food supply: unstable weather could damage crops and reduce production, driving up prices for consumers.

In Britain, attention has focused on the possibility of higher prices for imported products, including rice, cocoa and coffee. A notice on the British government’s official website says the country’s weather systems are generally not directly affected by El Nino to the same extent. However, the phenomenon’s potentially unprecedented scale makes its consequences difficult to assess.

“Britain could experience price increases for products such as rice and some tropical products, for example cocoa and coffee, but the exact consequences remain difficult to predict,” the government warning says.

Earlier, London residents had been advised to stock up on food and basic supplies for at least three days in case extreme weather disrupted supplies.

El Nino is a phase of the El Nino-Southern Oscillation (ENSO) climate cycle, which involves periodic fluctuations in Pacific surface temperatures and atmospheric circulation. The cycle shifts between warm and cool phases, usually every two to seven years.

During the warm phase, El Nino releases large amounts of heat from the ocean into the atmosphere. This affects average global temperatures and rainfall patterns in different parts of the world. At the beginning of this month, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) warned that the powerful El Nino had begun to intensify its impact on global weather conditions.

During the 2026 climate update, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned of increasing climate extremes.

“We have entered a new era of climate extremes,” Guterres said.

He said an El Nino of extraordinary proportions is occurring on a planet already overheated by human-caused climate change.

“Climate records continue to be broken. Human costs continue to rise. And those least responsible are suffering first and most severely,” he said.

Guterres urged world leaders to accelerate emissions cuts, reduce dependence on fossil fuels and provide financial support to the most vulnerable countries.

Exactly how the phenomenon will affect weather in Britain and other parts of Europe remains unclear and will depend on how atmospheric conditions develop.