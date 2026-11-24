The High Court has again rejected Jamarbër and Argita Malltezi’s request to lift the seizure of 25 assets, upholding the decision of the Special Court, which was confirmed by the Special Appeals Court.

The assets were seized as part of the investigation into the “Partizani” case. They include several bank accounts containing varying amounts of money, apartments, and stakes in several companies.

Të lidhura None found

Malltezi is on trial on charges of “passive corruption” and “money laundering” in the case known as “Partizani.”