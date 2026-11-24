The Assembly of Women MPs and Assembly Members will be held tomorrow, November 25, organized by the Women MPs’ Group. The event marks the launch of the international “16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence” campaign.

The meeting begins at 10:00 a.m. in the plenary hall of the Kosovo Assembly and will be held under the theme “Ensuring justice, protecting survivors and ending impunity.”

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Women MPs and assembly members will discuss ways to expand cooperation between central and local institutions.

The focus will also include opportunities to increase women’s role in policymaking and improve services for citizens, particularly those provided to survivors of gender-based violence.

Through the Assembly, organizers aim to strengthen institutional cooperation and address the problem of impunity, emphasizing justice and the protection of victims of violence.