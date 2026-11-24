Agron Shehaj, leader of the Mundësia Party, reacted to reports that Elisa Spiropali had been expelled from the Socialist Party’s parliamentary group and to her warning that she would speak tomorrow.

In a social media post, Shehaj called on the Socialist MP to speak openly about how, he said, the government she was part of had stolen money and where Albanians’ money had been hidden. Otherwise, he said, she should remain silent.

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Shehaj said Albanians had been hearing for months about tensions within the ruling majority involving Edi Rama, Erion Veliaj, Belinda Balluku and Elisa Spiropali. In his view, those turning against Rama should reveal the truth about the Socialist government’s corrupt dealings.

He predicted that Spiropali would speak about her clash with Rama and how, according to her, her rights had been violated—not about the theft and concealment of Albanians’ money. Shehaj also referred to the claim that Belinda Balluku takes the largest share of the money stolen from Albanians, and contrasted Erion Veliaj, who he said had stolen and was going to prison, with Belinda Baklluku, whom he also accused of theft but who was not going to prison.

“Stop boring us with these discussions. If you intend to speak, speak plainly; otherwise, keep quiet!” Shehaj concluded.