Tirana becomes the center of a regional forum on investment in the Western Balkans

The WB6 Investment Promotion Forum was held in Tirana, bringing together representatives of investment agencies from the six Western Balkan economies with European partners, diplomats and representatives of international institutions. Discussions focused on opportunities to boost investment and improve the region’s competitiveness.

Under the theme “Investing in the Western Balkans: Opportunities, Trends and Competitiveness,” the forum examined the economic potential of Albania, Kosovo, Serbia, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Bosnia and Herzegovina. One of its aims was to present the region as a more attractive opportunity for international investors.

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Participants highlighted several areas with room for development: renewable energy, infrastructure, information technology, artificial intelligence, sustainable tourism, modern agriculture and food processing.

Participants also discussed the importance of cooperation among the countries of the region, improving infrastructure and transport, facilitating trade and aligning with European standards. According to the discussions, these steps could strengthen regional competitiveness and help attract new investment.

The need for a more predictable business environment, efficient institutions and long-term support for investors already operating in the region was also emphasized. These conditions are intended to encourage reinvestment and business expansion, as well as bring new technologies and skills to local economies.

The forum provided an opportunity for the countries of the region and their European partners to exchange experiences and identify specific areas for cooperation. The aim is to make the Western Balkans a more integrated economic area and more competitive in international markets.