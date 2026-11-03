Three people missing since the war in Kosovo identified, Haxhiu demands accountability from Serbia

Three people missing since the war in Kosovo identified, Haxhiu demands accountability from Serbia

Speaker of the Assembly of Kosovo Albulena Haxhiu announced on Facebook that new DNA analyses of remains exhumed in Kalludër and Jabukë have confirmed the identities of three people killed during the last war in Kosovo.

According to Haxhiu, results received by the Government Commission on Missing Persons show that the remains found at these locations include those of Adem Ademi, Fatmir Fazliu and Ali Haliti, members of the “Group of Intellectuals.” Their families had spent more than 27 years seeking to learn what happened to their relatives and where their bodies were buried.

Të lidhura

None found

Haxhiu said Serbian forces had killed them and buried them secretly to erase traces of the crime. She offered condolences to the Ademi, Fazliu and Haliti families, and expressed solidarity with the other families of the group and all families in Kosovo still waiting to learn the whereabouts of relatives who were forcibly disappeared during the last war.

The speaker called for Serbia to be held accountable for the crimes committed and to disclose all information it has about the whereabouts of missing persons, including sites where other mass graves may be located.


Shtuar 3.11.2026 21:31

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