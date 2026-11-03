Death threat against Trump on a giant poster in Tehran’s Enghelab Square

A giant poster threatening U.S. President Donald Trump with death was put up today in Tehran’s Enghelab Square, intensifying Iran’s rhetoric against the United States. The image shows him with his head bowed behind bars, alongside the words: “We will kill Trump.”

Another poster depicts Trump, Vice President JD Vance, U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with torn clothes and blood-covered faces.

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Dozens of people gathered in the square, waving red flags and carrying signs reading “There will be blood.” They called for revenge after Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was killed in U.S.-Israeli strikes on February 28.

Since the conflict began, anti-Trump messages have become more common on Tehran’s streets. Posters and murals depict the U.S. president in humiliating situations, while Iranian authorities blame him for strikes on civilian targets.

In Iran, the use of political posters and murals in public spaces dates back to the 1979 Islamic Revolution. They convey political messages against the regime’s opponents, with particular emphasis on the United States and Israel.