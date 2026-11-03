Fitore Pacolli sues Asdren Shala for defamation and insult; he misses preliminary hearing

Minister Fitore Pacolli announced that she attended a preliminary hearing at the Basic Court in Pristina in the lawsuit she filed against Asdren Shala for defamation and insult.

In a Facebook post, she explained that the lawsuit concerns statements she considers untrue and accusations that, she says, are baseless.

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Pacolli said Shala did not appear at the hearing, although he had been summoned by the court.

She warned that she would also face other people in court who, she says, have defamed and attacked her. In her post, the minister described them as part of the “political and media dregs” and stressed that the defamation, accusations and attacks would not go unanswered.

Pacolli closed her message by expressing her belief that the truth may be delayed, but ultimately prevails.