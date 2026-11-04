The uncle of the 27-year-old in Gjilan: Adonis Demiri was engaged, not married

In the village of Demiraj, Gjilan, a 65-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of “aggravated murder.” Initial reports said his son, 27-year-old Adonis Demiri, and an infant had been found dead in their home.

According to preliminary investigations at the scene, the incident is suspected to have taken place within the family. The 27-year-old’s father has been arrested as a suspect and, by order of the prosecutor, has been detained for 48 hours.

Të lidhura None found

The incident was discussed on the “Me Zemër të Hapur” program on “News24,” hosted and presented by Evis Ahmeti, where new details were also revealed. Xhelali, Adonis Demiri’s uncle, said the family was in shock.

Xhelali said he does not live there and, like the others, is trying to understand what happened. He said police had been at the scene, but that he himself had no information about any conflict or other developments. According to him, his nephew was not married but engaged.