Greece seizes 207 kilograms of drugs from Thailand disguised as a clothing shipment, worth nearly 1 million euros

Greek authorities seized a large quantity of drugs during an operation by the Anti-Narcotics Subdirectorate, in cooperation with the Airport Anti-Smuggling Department at “Eleftherios Venizelos” Airport.

In August 2026, 207 kilograms and 466 grams of raw cannabis were discovered in a warehouse where goods were being temporarily stored.

Të lidhura None found

Greek media reported that the drugs were packed in 48 cardboard boxes on two pallets. The shipment had arrived by plane from Thailand, but the transport documents listed it as clothing.

Information gathered and investigations enabled authorities to discover what the shipment contained before the drugs could be distributed on the market.

Greek authorities estimate that selling the drugs would have generated nearly 1 million euros. The investigation is continuing to fully clarify the case and identify those involved in this international drug trafficking operation.