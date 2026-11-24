Speaking to News24, Adriatik Lapaj discussed political developments in Albania and tensions within the Socialist Party, which he likened to clashes between criminal groups.

According to Lapaj, the conflict within the ruling majority is not about political convictions or standards, but about a struggle for power and each side’s attempt to determine which will survive.

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He also criticized Albania’s political class, saying it had failed on the economy and should step aside.

On the elections in Tirana, the leader of Shqipëria Bëhet said the Socialist Party would have lost the municipality if opposition leaders had put the public interest above their personal interests and egos.

Lapaj said he could not envisage working with Sali Berisha, whom he described as part of the past. Instead, he proposed selecting an independent candidate for the capital through a polling process that would include names put forward by new parties and citizens.

He said Florian Binaj could also take part in that process. According to Lapaj, the parties should not impose restrictions on names, but should support whichever candidate receives the most votes in the poll.

“Today’s parties have failed on the economy. This political class has failed and must go. When gangs clash and split, only one path remains: one side destroys the other. In other words, the stronger side wins. Rules and standards no longer exist; we have a war between gangs, and we must see who survives.

“If opposition leaders, myself included, put the public interest above petty calculations or the KÇK model, the Socialist Party would have lost Tirana City Hall by now. If the opposition leadership chooses its egos—and I mean everyone—then each person must bear their own responsibility.

“Speaking for myself, I do not think I will bear responsibility on May 10, because I have offered to work together and called for us to unite behind an independent candidate to take the capital from the Socialist Party. Our proposal is for the new parties and citizens in the square to each put forward a candidate for every municipality in the country. We would then commission a polling company, and everyone would support the person who receives the most votes. That is the right formula. Meanwhile, for each municipality, everyone can run separately.

“We cannot form a coalition with Sali Berisha because he belongs to the past. In the interests of the republic and the country, we have taken a step back and made a major sacrifice by proposing that, in Tirana, as the main stronghold, we agree on a candidate acceptable to all sides.

“If the process produces an independent candidate acceptable to everyone, Mr. Binaj can also be part of it. We cannot impose conditions on names. We are still standing by the original decision, in which Mr. Florian Binaj was mentioned. What can we tell them now that they have changed their minds?” he said.