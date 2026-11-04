Macron congratulates Shiroka Pula and highlights France’s historic partnership with Kosovo

French President Emmanuel Macron has sent a letter of congratulations to Justina Shiroka Pula on taking office as President of the Republic of Kosovo.

Along with congratulating her on her election, Macron expressed hope that Kosovo would resume progress in areas linked to its European perspective. He recalled his meeting with Prime Minister Albin Kurti in Paris in March this year and described France as a historic partner of Kosovo.

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The French president said he was pleased that the visit to Kosovo by the minister delegate responsible for Europe had made it possible to sign new agreements between the two countries in July. He also stressed the importance of normalizing relations between Kosovo and Serbia and reaffirmed France’s support for the dialogue facilitated by the European Union.

The full letter:

Madam President,

On the occasion of your election as President of the Republic of Kosovo, please accept my warmest congratulations.

I hope your election will give renewed impetus to progress in areas linked to your country’s European perspective. You are aware of my commitment to the reunification of the European continent, an aim that will help ensure peace and stability in Europe. I had the opportunity to reiterate this position during my meeting with the Prime Minister, Mr. Kurti, in Paris last March.

France and Kosovo share a historic partnership. I am pleased that the visit to your country by the minister delegate responsible for Europe led to the signing of new agreements between our two countries in July.

Finally, I would like to stress that normalizing relations between Kosovo and Serbia is of fundamental importance. The framework for this process is set out in the Brussels and Ohrid Agreements. France will continue to support the dialogue facilitated by the European Union; both parties must now fulfill their commitments.

Please accept, Madam President, the assurances of my highest consideration.

Emmanuel Macron, President of the French Republic