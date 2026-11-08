SDSM: Delayed salaries show the dire state of public finances as debt continues to rise

SDSM says salary payments have been delayed at several state institutions, including ESM, the country’s largest energy company, as the country faces pressure over the Alta Bank scandal. The party says employees have reacted because such a situation had never occurred before, while salaries were usually paid within the first five days of each month.

The party says ESM employees have received text messages informing them that it has not yet been determined when their October salaries will be paid and asking them to wait. Difficulties making payments through the Treasury have also been reported in several municipalities. SDSM asks whether the government led by Mickoski and VMRO-DPMNE has drained the state treasury to the point that even routine obligations cannot be met.

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SDSM recalls that it has been warning for months about a catastrophic situation in the state budget.

According to the party, the budget deficit has reached around 900 million euros, while public debt is expanding uncontrollably. The party accuses Mickoski and VMRO-DPMNE of exposing the state’s finances to serious risk and says their criminal policies have created 4 billion euros in new debt in two years. SDSM warns that by the end of the year, debt will exceed 60% of GDP, linking this to the second budget revision and the lack of funds for a 600-euro minimum wage, farmers and other obligations, as, it says, the treasury is empty.