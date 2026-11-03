Ahead of elections, Trump calls Greenland Europe’s greatest gift to the US

During an interview with Fox News, US President Donald Trump returned to the issue of Greenland, describing the island as the greatest gift Europe has ever given the United States.

Trump said Europe had been kind and had just given Americans the greatest gift they had ever received. He then answered his own question about what that gift was by naming Greenland.

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The segment of the interview in which he made these comments was also shared on the US State Department’s official Twitter account.

In September, the United States, Denmark and Greenland signed an agreement to ease tensions caused by Trump’s repeated threats to bring the island under American control. Greenland is a self-governing region of Denmark and has substantial mineral resources.

Under the agreement, the US military’s presence and role in Greenland will expand, allowing for the establishment of two new military bases and the installation of the “Golden Dome” missile defense system promoted by Trump. The document also confirms Denmark’s sovereignty over the island, as well as the right of Greenland’s residents to decide their own future.

The Danish parliament is scheduled to consider the bill at its first reading on November 11, with a second reading and vote expected on November 19. The executive agreement will enter into force after ratification by Denmark and Greenland; US Senate approval is not required.