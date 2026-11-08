Spahiu: €50 million to revise the baby bonus, monthly benefits for children up to age 5 from July 2027

Support for families in need and improvements to childcare services were the focus of Minister Klodiana Spahiu’s message from Korçë.

The minister presented some of the measures planned under the new social care policies. She said that the 2027 budget would include funding for care institutions, the expansion of social services, and a revision of the baby bonus, with monthly benefits for children up to age 5 starting July 1, 2027.

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Minister Klodiana Spahiu’s message:

“Every child deserves a family. Every family deserves support.

Today, from Korçë, we are sending a clear message: protecting children is not simply an institutional duty, but a national responsibility.

With the new law on alternative care and the 2026–2030 Child Guarantee Plan, we are building a system that puts children and families at the center of social policies.

Korçë is a concrete example of this transformation: moving from institutional care toward services that support families and communities.

In cooperation with local government, the European Union, and UNICEF, we aim to expand this model throughout Albania.

The 2027 budget will include 1.4 billion lekë for 28 social care institutions. In particular, an additional €50 million will be allocated for children for the first time to revise the Baby Bonus, now converted into monthly benefits for children up to age 5 from July 1, 2027, for low-income families. The Social Fund is another measure included in this draft budget, with 480 million lekë to support municipalities across the country in establishing and expanding local social services.

The success of a government is measured not only by economic development, but also by how it cares for its children.

No child without care. No family without support.”