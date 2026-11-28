Around 1,200 new jobs are expected to open with the intensification of works on the Prilep-Manastir highway. The positions are aimed at construction and traffic engineers, surveyors, technical and laboratory staff, heavy machinery operators, drivers, as well as qualified and unqualified workers.

The announcement was made by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport, Aleksandar Nikolloski, during the job fair held today in Prilep, organized by the companies Bechtel and Enka.

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According to Nikolloski, this project represents an important opportunity for young people who complete their studies in construction engineering or architecture, for young engineers, and for all workers seeking a job, regardless of whether they are qualified or not.

“The acceleration of the construction of the Prilep-Manastir highway brings around 1,200 new jobs and enables the employment of the same number of people in the Pelagonia Region. For many people, this will be an opportunity to work, but also to gain experience and knowledge, since building a highway is not a process that happens every day. These are jobs for construction and traffic engineers, surveyors, technical and laboratory staff, construction machinery operators, drivers, and qualified and unqualified construction workers,” he said.

The fair will continue for several days. The minister described Bechtel and Enka as among the most competitive construction companies in the country, both in terms of expertise and the salaries they offer.

“This is only the first day and the opportunity will remain open. We are creating 1,200 jobs. Bechtel and Enka rank at the top in terms of the average monthly net salary paid. For 2025, this average is 137,000 denars, while the lowest salary they offer is 60,000 denars. So, we are talking about very well-paid jobs,” Nikolloski said.

He called on residents of Prilep and the municipalities of Mogillë, Novac, Rosoman, Krivogashtan, Krushevë, Demir Hisar, Resnjë, and Manastir to apply, emphasizing that intensive works are expected over the next three years.

At the fair, Nikolloski, representatives of Bechtel and Enka, the director of the Public Enterprise for State Roads, Koce Trajanovski, the Deputy Minister of Economy, Marjan Risteski, and deputies presented the employment opportunities, working conditions, and the progress of the construction of the Prilep-Manastir highway.