Police officer injured during clashes in Skanderbeg Square, taken to hospital by ambulance

Clashes between protesters and police forces continued in Tirana during the national protest on November 28, where a police officer was injured in Skanderbeg Square.

Videos released from the scene show the moment the officer falls, while his colleagues approach to provide first aid.

Të lidhura None found

The officer was later transported by ambulance to the hospital to receive the necessary medical treatment. So far, no further details have been made public regarding how he was injured or his health condition.