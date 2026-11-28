Shehaj from the protest: This is the square of a new independence, for an Albania without corruption

Agron Shehaj, leader of the Mundësia Party, congratulated Albanians on Independence Day from Dëshmorët e Kombit Boulevard, where hundreds of thousands of citizens have gathered in protest today.

In a video message, Shehaj said that the square where the protest is taking place is the most beautiful place to celebrate Albania’s Independence.

Të lidhura None found

According to the leader of Mundësia, Albanians are celebrating and protesting at the same time, with the aim of building a better future, far from corruption.

“This is the square of a new independence, independence from corruption, the independence of Albanians for a better future, here in Albania!” Shehaj declared.