Amir Hoxha, who served as director of Public Services in the Municipality of Suhareka, has publicly apologized to Bashkim Jashari for using the term “clown” in a comment on social media. At the same time, he announced his resignation from his position.

Hoxha said that the reaction was made in the heat of a debate and that the expression he used was inappropriate. He took full responsibility for the comment, clarifying that it was a personal view and not the position of the political entity he belongs to or the institution he headed.

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According to him, the resignation constitutes an act of personal and institutional responsibility. Hoxha apologized to everyone who may have felt offended or hurt by his words.

His statement:

Clarification, public apology and resignation

Regarding my comment on the post about Bashkim Jashari, I find it necessary to issue a public clarification, express regret for the situation that has arisen and take full responsibility for the word I used.

The term “clown” was part of an immediate reaction during a debate, but I acknowledge that it was inappropriate and does not reflect the manner of communication expected from a person with public responsibilities. For this reason, I publicly apologize to Bashkim Jashari and to anyone who felt offended or hurt by this comment.

I want to clarify that the comment was merely a personal reaction and opinion. It does not represent and should not be considered the political position of the entity I belong to, nor the institutional position of the Directorate I head in the Municipality of Suhareka.

Being aware of the responsibility carried by my public position and the importance of trust in institutions, I have decided that, alongside my apology, I will resign from my position as director of Public Services in the Municipality of Suhareka.

This decision represents an act of personal and institutional responsibility for me. I believe that public responsibility is measured not only through work and results, but also through the willingness to accept responsibility when we make mistakes.

I thank my associates, colleagues and everyone I worked with during my time in this position. Respect for citizens, institutions and public responsibilities will remain a principle above any personal debate or disagreement.

I apologize for the word I used and take responsibility for my action. I believe that public dignity begins precisely with the willingness to acknowledge one’s mistake and take responsibility for it.