Finance Minister Gordana Dimitrieska-Koçoska received the international “Liability Management Deal of the Year” award for 2026 in Istanbul. She was recognized for successfully managing public debt through the issuance of the tenth Eurobond and the early repurchase of part of an existing Eurobond, actions that generated savings of €3.2 million for the budget.

The award was presented during the regional event “Global Banking & Markets: CEE, Central Asia & Türkiye 2026.” It reflects international recognition of the quality of the transaction, the favorable financing terms and the strategy pursued by the Ministry of Finance to manage the debt portfolio.

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In January 2026, the Ministry of Finance successfully completed the issuance of the tenth Eurobond. More than 150 global investors took part in the process, including major pension funds, leading insurance companies and other institutional investors from the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany and other European Union countries.

“This award demonstrates that our approach to public debt management is responsible and strategic. In the face of high macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainty worldwide, we managed to secure exceptionally favorable interest rates, a more balanced distribution of maturities and reduced refinancing risks. A particularly important element is the concrete budget saving of €3.2 million, made possible by the careful structuring of the transaction. The broad participation of international investors further confirms confidence in the economic policies we are implementing,” Minister Dimitrieska-Koçoska said.