Tensions continue in Skanderbeg Square as area is covered by tear gas

Tensions continue in Skanderbeg Square, while after police intervened to disperse the protesters, the area was covered by a dense cloud of tear gas.

Footage filmed in the square shows large amounts of smoke engulfing the area. Flames can also be seen on the ground, while clashes between protesters and officers have continued in recent hours.

Të lidhura None found

The November 28 protest was accompanied by the use of tear gas and water-cannon trucks, while protesters also threw Molotov cocktails. The clashes spread to several areas of the capital.