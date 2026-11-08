Terrorism investigation in Poland after attack in Krakow, 24-year-old suspected of links to far-right extremism

Polish prosecutors have launched terrorism proceedings after a shooting in Krakow’s main square, where six people were killed and 17 others were injured.

Authorities suspect the 24-year-old attacker may have been motivated by far-right ideology.

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The attack took place on Saturday afternoon in the city’s historic center. The perpetrator, a Polish citizen, drove into the square, which was crowded with tourists. Wearing clothing resembling a military uniform and a bulletproof vest, he fired indiscriminately at people as he drove at high speed.

The victims included four women and two men. One of those killed was a British citizen, while three of the women were Polish citizens. Authorities have not yet released the identities of the other two victims.

Five of the 17 injured people are foreign nationals from the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Portugal and Russia. Two police officers were also injured, one of whom is in serious condition.

The suspect was arrested after an exchange of gunfire with police, during which he was also wounded. After undergoing surgery, he is being treated in hospital under tight security.

The investigation took another turn after three victims were found at the 24-year-old’s home in Ostrowiec Świętokrzyski, about 160 kilometers from Krakow. His 53-year-old father, 52-year-old mother and 21-year-old sister were found dead.

Authorities believe the three family members died from gunshot wounds, but the full circumstances of the incident have yet to be established.

The National Prosecutor’s Office said it is investigating the shooting deaths of six people and the attempted killings of many others, including police officers. The case has been classified as a terrorist act.

Interior Minister Marcin Kierwiński said the young man had shown an interest in far-right ideologies and supported radical and ultranationalist views.

The incident has shocked Poland, which until now has been considered one of the safest countries in Europe. It has heightened concerns about the spread of extremism, following several knife attacks at schools in October that left one woman dead and which authorities say were linked to extremist material online.

Residents of Krakow have laid flowers and lit candles near the site of the attack to honor the victims. The main square and several nearby streets have been closed, while security measures have also been stepped up in Warsaw.

Flags across Poland have been lowered to half-mast as a mark of mourning. Messages of condolence have also been sent by British Prime Minister Andy Burnham, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Polish Defence Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz described the attack as an act of terror directed against the citizens of Krakow, one of Poland’s most visited destinations.