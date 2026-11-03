Shot himself with his service weapon, Ministry of Defense says: Serviceman rushed to Trauma Hospital

The Ministry of Defense has responded to the serious injury of a serviceman who was on guard duty at Kuçova Air Base.

In its statement, the ministry said the serviceman, identified by the initials E.D., was wounded in the shoulder with his service weapon and received first aid immediately after the incident.

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It also said he is not in life-threatening condition, while Military Police are investigating to establish the full circumstances.

The statement:

The Ministry of Defense reports that on November 3, 2026, at around 16:46, serviceman E.D. was wounded in the shoulder with his service weapon while on duty at Kuçova Air Base.

Immediately after the incident, he was given first aid and transported to Berat Regional Hospital.

According to doctors, his vital signs are within the normal range and his life is not in danger.

The serviceman has been taken to the University Trauma Hospital in Tirana for further specialized medical treatment.

Military Police are at the scene and are continuing procedures to document and fully establish the causes and circumstances of the incident.