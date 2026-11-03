Hungarian parliament appoints Peter Fejes as prosecutor general for a nine-year term amid investigations into corruption during the Orbán era

Hungarian parliament appoints Peter Fejes as prosecutor general for a nine-year term amid investigations into corruption during the Orbán era

Hungary’s parliament has appointed Peter Fejes as prosecutor general as investigations into alleged corruption during Viktor Orbán’s government intensify.

With 139 votes in favor and 6 against, Fejes received a nine-year term. His appointment is part of new Prime Minister Péter Magyar’s efforts to investigate former officials and supporters of the previous administration. Orbán’s Fidesz party and its coalition partner, KDNP, did not take part in the vote.

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Immediately after the swearing-in, Magyar posted a pointed message on Facebook: “On behalf of all Hungarians, I wish you success in office. Tremble, thieves and criminals.”

The new prosecutor general stressed that the institution would be guided by professionalism, speed and political independence, pledging to reopen classified cases.

Three former ministers are currently in pretrial detention, while investigations continue into the case known as the Ukrainian “golden convoy,” in which millions of dollars, euros and gold bars have been seized. The prosecutor responsible for the case has said that the evidence indicates Viktor Orbán’s direct involvement, a claim that is still under investigation.


Shtuar 3.11.2026 20:46

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