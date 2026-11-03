Kosovo Security Force expands its capabilities with military equipment and modern technology

The Kosovo Security Force’s ten-year transformation into a fully capable army is expected to be completed in 2028. By then, the KSF aims to be a modern, professional force ready to exercise all its legal and constitutional powers to defend the country.

In the final three years of this process, priorities include strengthening military capabilities, increasing troop numbers and acquiring modern weapons and technology. Among the equipment recently added to the KSF’s garages is a fleet of German-made military trucks. The force also has drones, unmanned aircraft and other modern weapons.

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Modernization is also being accompanied by an increase in personnel. Last week, more than 500 new soldiers took the oath to serve their homeland and joined the KSF.

Former members of the force who now sit on the Committee on Security and Defense Affairs say the transformation is moving in the right direction. Ilir Qeriqi of LVV said this is the most critical phase of the process because of its higher cost and the more specialized equipment involved. According to him, the KSF has had to follow the prescribed procedures, while Javelins, radars and other more expensive equipment requiring greater effort are expected to arrive.

Rrahman Rama, a PDK lawmaker and committee member, said modernization is not yet complete. He expects the equipment promised and planned earlier to be added to Kosovo’s Army in the coming period, so that the promises and criteria established with partners can be fulfilled.

Fadil Hadergjonaj of LDK, also a committee member, considers it essential to fulfill the remaining obligations. He expressed confidence that the KSF will complete its transition plan in 2028, declare full operational capability and assume the responsibilities assigned to it under the Constitution.

Alongside building its capabilities at home, the KSF is involved in international efforts to promote security and peace. Its participation alongside partner countries in the international stabilization mission in Gaza marks another step in expanding its role beyond Kosovo’s borders.