Shehaj: An alliance between new parties and protesters could win Tirana Municipality; we are open to cooperation

Agron Shehaj, leader of the Mundësia Party, said that new political parties, together with representatives of the protest movement, could win the elections for Tirana Municipality.

He said this assessment was based on regular opinion polls. Shehaj also recalled that a year ago he had proposed putting forward a non-political figure as a candidate, backed by the new parties.

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“These are results from regular surveys and opinion polls. Last year, too, we proposed that a non-political candidate run for Tirana Municipality. This formula was not put into practice because the elections were not held, but it remains valid. Today, we also have a new factor: the protesters and the protest movement itself, which are calling for a change in the political class,” Shehaj said.

He stressed that they should wait for the students to form a representative body, with which the political parties could sit down to discuss the possibility of cooperating.

Shehaj explained that the current situation differs from the previous proposal, which envisaged a candidate backed by the entire opposition. This time, he said, the candidate would be supported by the new parties and the protesters.

“If, in the previous elections, I was convinced that victory could be achieved with a candidate backed by the entire opposition, today I believe the best chances lie with a candidate supported only by the new parties and the protesters. We have made it clear that we are open to cooperation. Whenever necessary, we are ready,” said the leader of the Mundësia Party.