Problems scanning more than 250,000 ballots at 332 polling sites in New York, Republicans accuse Democrats of manipulation

At 332 polling sites spread across more than 40 municipalities in New York’s Weschester County, machines have been unable to scan more than 250,000 ballots.

A New York state election official attributed the problem to a programming error. As a result, voters have been asked to use emergency ballots.

Të lidhura None found

Jenkins said these ballots would be counted only after the polling sites close at 9 p.m. According to him, the counting will not be done by hand: the ballots will be fed through the scanning machines.

The executive, which does not oversee the county’s Board of Elections, said that the state had not extended voting hours. Jenkins also explained that the county uses different sets of machines during early voting.

Meanwhile, Republicans have used the malfunction to accuse their Democratic opponents of manipulation.