Berisha prepares the Democratic Party for local elections and calls for a united opposition front without halting protests

Berisha prepares the Democratic Party for local elections and calls for a united opposition front without halting protests

Sali Berisha, leader of the Democratic Party, said the opposition will continue its protests against Edi Rama’s government. He called for public mobilization and young people’s participation to be turned into a lasting political force.

Speaking at a meeting with working groups from Tirana County at the Democratic Party’s headquarters, Berisha discussed organizing protests, continuing the opposition’s campaign and preparing for the upcoming local elections.

Të lidhura

None found

Berisha urged party organizations to sustain the momentum. He said young people’s involvement must not go to waste and that protests remain part of the Democratic Party’s activities and will not be abandoned.

Berisha described protests as one of the main ways to exert political and public pressure on the government. He said the opposition aims to create the conditions for political change in the country.

At the same time, he called for work to begin on the local elections, focusing on grassroots organization and strengthening the Democrats’ presence across the country.

The meeting also addressed bringing together political and social forces opposed to the government. Berisha said the opposition should strive to form a united front in the country’s interest.

The meeting with the Tirana County working groups is part of the Democratic Party’s efforts to strengthen its organizations and coordinate opposition activities. Protests and preparations for the local elections are expected to continue simultaneously.


Shtuar 3.11.2026 21:32

Tags: , ,
Përparim Bajrami to be released from Shutka prison after providing security worth over €1.1 million

Përparim Bajrami to be released from Shutka prison after providing security worth over €1.1 million
Berisha calls for opposition unity: Democrats defended students from the start of the movement

Berisha calls for opposition unity: Democrats defended students from the start of the movement
Suspect believed to be a member of gang that defrauded elderly women arrested in Thessaloniki; €21,200 and valuables seized

Suspect believed to be a member of gang that defrauded elderly women arrested in Thessaloniki; €21,200 and valuables seized
Dritan Goxhaj and Edison Lika released after being detained by police for refusing fines

Dritan Goxhaj and Edison Lika released after being detained by police for refusing fines
Civil Emergencies commander arrives at the scene, raising hopes for the 69-year-old’s fate: He may be found alive

Civil Emergencies commander arrives at the scene, raising hopes for the 69-year-old’s fate: He may be found alive
Goxhaj accuses opposition of dividing protesters: No concrete plans yet for Saturday’s national rally

Goxhaj accuses opposition of dividing protesters: No concrete plans yet for Saturday’s national rally
Albanians built Greece, but are now denied pensions”: Will the government change the existing rules?

Albanians built Greece, but are now denied pensions”: Will the government change the existing rules?
Elbasan, search resumes after apartment building explosion: 16 responders deployed, little chance 69-year-old is alive

Elbasan, search resumes after apartment building explosion: 16 responders deployed, little chance 69-year-old is alive