Berisha prepares the Democratic Party for local elections and calls for a united opposition front without halting protests

Sali Berisha, leader of the Democratic Party, said the opposition will continue its protests against Edi Rama’s government. He called for public mobilization and young people’s participation to be turned into a lasting political force.

Speaking at a meeting with working groups from Tirana County at the Democratic Party’s headquarters, Berisha discussed organizing protests, continuing the opposition’s campaign and preparing for the upcoming local elections.

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Berisha urged party organizations to sustain the momentum. He said young people’s involvement must not go to waste and that protests remain part of the Democratic Party’s activities and will not be abandoned.

Berisha described protests as one of the main ways to exert political and public pressure on the government. He said the opposition aims to create the conditions for political change in the country.

At the same time, he called for work to begin on the local elections, focusing on grassroots organization and strengthening the Democrats’ presence across the country.

The meeting also addressed bringing together political and social forces opposed to the government. Berisha said the opposition should strive to form a united front in the country’s interest.

The meeting with the Tirana County working groups is part of the Democratic Party’s efforts to strengthen its organizations and coordinate opposition activities. Protests and preparations for the local elections are expected to continue simultaneously.