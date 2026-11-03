SEPA membership and financial reforms: Kurti meets Governor Ismaili

SEPA membership and financial reforms: Kurti meets Governor Ismaili

Kosovo’s accession to the Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA) was the focus of talks between Prime Minister Albin Kurti and the Governor of the Central Bank of Kosovo (CBK), Ahmet Ismaili.

The two discussed finalizing Kosovo’s SEPA application and formally submitting it to the European Payments Council (EPC), following the entry into force of the Law on the Prevention of Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism.

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The discussion also covered the establishment of the TIPS Clone instant payment system. Together with SEPA membership, the system is expected to reduce transaction costs and make payments more efficient.

A statement on the meeting said Ismaili briefed Kurti on the stability of the country’s financial sector and the financial resilience of the Central Bank of Kosovo.

The talks also addressed ongoing reforms to strengthen financial supervision, modernize infrastructure and align legislation with European Union standards.

The need for coordination among institutions was also highlighted, with the aim of implementing reforms and fulfilling Kosovo’s commitments under the European Union’s Growth Plan.

At the close of the meeting, Kurti and Ismaili expressed their readiness to continue cooperating to preserve financial stability, modernize the sector and advance European integration, while respecting the independence and mandate of the Central Bank of Kosovo.


Shtuar 3.11.2026 20:00

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