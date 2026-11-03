Adem Ademi’s family: We will bid farewell to our father with the honor and dignity he deserves

The Government Commission on Missing Persons announced that new DNA reports had enabled the identification of Adem (Fazli) Ademi, Fatmir (Bajram) Fazliu and Ali (Islam) Haliti, who were members of the Group of Intellectuals.

For the family of Dr. Adem Ademi, the news is an extremely significant development, coming after 27 years of waiting.

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“Today, after 27 years of hopeful waiting, we received the news our family had been waiting for. Our institutions informed us that the laboratory in The Hague had sent the DNA test results, through which our beloved father and family member, Dr. Adem Ademi, was identified.”

“After nearly three decades of uncertainty, searching for the truth and waiting, this announcement is an extraordinarily important moment for our family. It brings us closer to the end of a long wait and to the possibility of bidding our father farewell with the honor he deserves,” said his son, Erblin Ademi.

Erblin expressed his deep gratitude “to the institutions of the Republic of Kosovo, every official, investigator and forensic medicine expert, as well as everyone who has contributed over the years and, most recently, worked to uncover the fate of our father.”

On behalf of the family, he said that Dr. Adem Ademi would be laid to rest in peace with the honor and dignity he deserved, in recognition of his life, his dedication as a doctor and surgeon, the lives he saved and his contribution to people and society.

Erblin Ademi announced that the family would share the date and time of the funeral, as well as details about the condolence visits, in the coming days.

In closing, he thanked “from the bottom of our hearts everyone who has stood by us and offered our family solidarity and support during these difficult and significant days.”