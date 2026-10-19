Resuming the Strategic Dialogue with the US, commentator says Kosovo must invest in diplomacy and trust

Calls to resume the Strategic Dialogue between Kosovo and the United States have reopened discussion about the future of the mechanism and the possibility of restarting it. The dialogue, suspended by Washington in September 2025, remains important to bilateral relations, although global developments and US foreign policy priorities directly affect the process.

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Speaking to “Bota sot,” commentator Lis Bukuroca said that resuming the dialogue would pave the way for broader cooperation on security, the economy and foreign policy.

However, he said, moving this request forward requires sustained diplomatic engagement, since even support from US senators does not necessarily guarantee a change in the Washington administration’s position.

The Strategic Dialogue and its importance for Kosovo

Bukuroca considers the president’s request to resume the Strategic Dialogue a proper and important step toward maintaining cooperation with the US.

“The president acted correctly by calling for the resumption of the Strategic Dialogue with the US. This cooperation would give Kosovo new opportunities to work together on security, the economy and foreign policy,” he said.

The commentator stressed, however, that Kosovo must set its expectations with today’s political reality in the United States in mind.

“We must be realistic, because today’s US is not necessarily the same as the US of the period when Kosovo enjoyed almost unconditional support in Washington,” Bukuroca said.

Washington’s priorities and the prospects for restarting the dialogue

He said that the US’s limited attention to Balkan issues is linked to other crises and interests that currently shape the American foreign policy agenda.

“The war in Ukraine, the grave situation in the Middle East and Washington’s global interests make it harder to put Balkan problems at the top of the American agenda,” he said.

Bukuroca said that US senators and members of Congress can help advance Kosovo’s request, but their influence is not unlimited.

“They can play an important role in advancing this issue, but support from senators and members of Congress is not always enough to change the administration’s position,” the commentator said.

What should Kosovo do?

According to Bukuroca, resuming the dialogue requires active diplomacy, convincing arguments and professional, sustained lobbying in Washington. He noted that Serbia is investing in relations with US institutions and political circles, so Kosovo should not rely solely on friendships forged in the past.

“Kosovo must step up its efforts through active diplomacy, convincing arguments and professional lobbying. Serbia is building relationships with institutions and political circles in the US, while we cannot rely only on past friendships,” he said.

The commentator also stressed that strategic interests and concrete benefits that parties can generate through cooperation carry considerable weight in international relations.

“We must understand that strategic interests and concrete benefits are important factors in international relations today. We cannot expect help to come automatically just because the US has been our main ally in our most difficult moments,” Bukuroca said.

Resuming the dialogue is not a solution in itself

In conclusion, Lis Bukuroca said that resuming the Strategic Dialogue would be an important step, but would not automatically resolve all issues between the two countries.

“Resuming the Strategic Dialogue would be important, but it would not be a solution in itself. Kosovo must regain the trust of its American partner, coordinate its actions better with it and demonstrate that it is a predictable and constructive partner,” he said.

He added that relations with the United States require continuous work and commitment and cannot be sustained solely on the basis of historical ties.

“Friendship with the US is very important for Kosovo, but it should not be seen as a permanent guarantee. This friendship must be maintained and strengthened through diplomacy, lobbying, responsibility and concrete work,” Lis Bukuroca concluded to “Bota sot.”