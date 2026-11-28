Shqipe Mehmeti-Selimi has traveled to The Hague to meet her husband, Rexhep Selimi, on the 29th anniversary of the public appearance of the Kosovo Liberation Army. The deputy of the Vetëvendosje Movement announced that their son also accompanied her on this visit.

Through a post, she recalled November 28, 1997, when the KLA appeared publicly for the first time in Llaushë, Skenderaj. This date also coincides with Flag Day and the birthday of Adem Jashari.

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Mehmeti-Selimi wrote that 29 years ago, Rexhep Selimi, together with Mujë Krasniqi, whom she described as a Hero of Freedom, and Daut Haradinaj, whom she called a Freedom Fighter, became the voice of Albanians fighting for freedom. From The Hague, she said she remembers this historic anniversary with pride, linking it also to November 28 of Gjergj Kastrioti Skënderbeu, Ismail Qemali, and Adem Jashari.

She concluded her message with the wish: “Long live November 28! Long live the KLA! Long live the Albanian nation!”

Rexhep Selimi has been in pre-trial detention in The Hague since November 2020, together with Hashim Thaçi, Kadri Veseli, and Jakup Krasniqi. On September 16, 2026, the Specialized Chambers convicted the four former KLA leaders in the first instance. Thaçi and Krasniqi were each sentenced to 25 years in prison, Veseli to 18 years, and Selimi to 13 years. The verdict is not final, while the deadline for appeal notices expired on Friday, November 27.