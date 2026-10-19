Trial begins in Pristina against three people accused of Ibër-Lepenc canal explosion

The next court hearing against three defendants over the attack on the Ibër-Lepenc canal in Varagë, Zubin Potok, has begun at the Basic Court in Pristina.

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Dragisha Viqentijeviq, Jovan Viqentijeviq and Igor Dimoviq are facing the charges before the trial panel.

Dragisha and Jovan Viqentijeviq, who are brothers, are accused of endangering the constitutional order by destroying or damaging public installations and equipment, in connection with the commission of a terrorist act. They also face charges of unauthorized possession of weapons, while Jovan Viqentijeviq is additionally charged with espionage.

The two brothers are in pre-trial detention, while Igor Dimoviq is attending the proceedings at liberty.

The incident for which they are accused took place on November 29, 2024, in the village of Varagë, Zubin Potok.

The indictment alleges that a bag containing around 20 kilograms of TNT explosives had been placed in the canal and that Jovan Viqentijeviq is suspected of having lit the fuse.

The explosion caused damage to the water supply infrastructure and endangered the supply of the power plants of the Kosovo Energy Corporation.